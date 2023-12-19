Finally, a Weighted Blanket That You Can Actually Use Anywhere

The first weighted blanket I purchased was a flimsy thing from Amazon that served its purpose and has since been dropped off at an animal shelter for the dogs to enjoy. It worked, but also, it was hideous—"depression gray," as a friend called it, which is an apt description. Generally, weighted blankets are ugly, even if they get the job done.

It was at some point during the very early stages of the pandemic that I realized the one thing my bedroom was missing was the soothing, crushing comfort of a weighted blanket. Anxiety ran rampant, and what better way to soothe incipient worries about the end of the world than laying under the gentle weight of a 15 pound textile filled with glass beads?

Big enough to feel luxurious yet sized appropriately so that I can sequester myself under its gentle weight, bandaged like a mummy ready for the afterlife, the Velvet Napper is my ride or die bedroom blanket and I imagine we will have a very happy life together. But as much as I love that blanket, dragging it across my apartment and to the couch makes me feel a little bit like Linus, and that’s not quite the feeling I want to cultivate in my living room. So when Bearaby offered to send me their new Lounger blanket, I was intrigued.

Who is she?

The Lounger is a round lap blanket that weighs 7 pounds and is just the right size for draping across your lap while you relax. Unlike the Napper, which is fully knitted, the Snuggler is similar in construction to other weighted blankets on the market, but instead of glass or plastic beads, it’s filled with a proprietary material called Terraclay, and, crucially, can be heated up in the microwave for extra coziness. The blanket is the correct size (for me) for lounging and also the correct weight and structure, while the Napper is perfect for bedtime in part because it does not suffocate, the Lounger simply provides comfort and a pleasing heaviness for relaxation. According to Bearaby’s website, the Lounger is also good for travel, so I considered taking it with me on a 16-hour international flight, but ultimately, decided against it. Wrestling with an airplane blanket and a pillow, plus my sweatshirt and the various other accouterments I require for a flight that long is more than enough. The blanket is for home use only and that’s fine by me.

Every weighted blanket should be heated

The weight of the Snuggler is ideal—heavy enough to feel nice but not so heavy that I am immediately lulled to sleep—but its genius lies in the heat. The blanket comes with a little bag and when you want to heat it up, just pop it in the bag, then the microwave.

The heat is what sets this apart from other heated blankets and heating pads. While the electric blankets do provide heat for longer without having to use the microwave, my fear of setting my entire house on fire if I fall asleep with the blanket is enough to steer me away. But the Lounger is perfect for my very specific needs, like laying down on the sofa and staring at my phone, or sitting at my desk in a room where the radiator seems to not work. Even after the blanket itself has cooled down, it still traps heat and feels warm for some time after the fact. As someone who runs hot, my first few weeks with the Lounger were at room temperature or otherwise, but on the first truly cold day of the year, I popped that puppy in the microwave, draped it over my body and felt something akin to true relaxation—a state that is increasingly difficult to achieve.

