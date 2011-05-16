Bertazzoni Family Recipes

Ingredients:

1 pound fresh asparagus

11 ounces Arborio or Carnaroli rice

Half a leek

5 cups vegetable broth

2 ounces grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

White pepper

2 knobs (approximately 2 to 3 tablespoons) butter, divided

Half glass white wine

Chives



Method:

(1) Prepare the broth in a pot and keep it warm on a low flame.

(2) Wash the asparagus and cut into thin slices, except for the heads. Cook the heads in the broth then set aside.

(3) Use a large pan to brown the thinly sliced leek in extra virgin olive oil and add a knob (about 1 to 1-1/2 tablespoons) butter.

(4) Add the sliced asparagus and the wine wine to the pan then add the rice. Wait a few seconds until it is golden brown, and then cook with the broth, adding broth one ladle at a time.

(5) Keep stirring until the rice is almost done, stop adding broth and turn off the flame. Add the Parmigiano Reggiano, a knob (about 1 to 1-1/2 tablespoons) butter, and pepper, to taste.

(6) Serve and decorate with the asparagus heads and chives. Enjoy!



For dessert, try one of Valentina Bertazzoni's favorite summer treats.

Pesche Ripiene

Makes eight peach halves

Ingredients:

4 big yellow peaches

7 ounces Amaretti crunchy cookies

3.5 ounces sugar

1 egg yolk

Eight knobs (about 8 to 12 tablespoons) butter

Half glass white wine



Method:

(1) Wash the peaches then cut them in half and pit.

(2) Use a spoon to remove some pulp in the center of each peach and cook it in a saucepan over low heat with the sugar for about 15 minutes.

(3) In a bowl, crush the Amaretti cookies and mix with egg yolk. You can add a drop of sweet liquor, like Sassolino, if you'd like.

(4) Fill the peaches with the mixture and add a knob (about 1 to 1-1/2 tablespoons) butter and a dash of sugar to each one.

(5) Pour the wine into a tray, arrange the peaches on it, and cook at 340 degrees Fahrenheit for about 30 minutes.

(6) Enjoy warm or even cold. "They're also delicious the day after," Valentina says.