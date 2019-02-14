A 1960s Melbourne Home Gets a Summery Extension Inspired by Caravan Tents

Named BENT Annexe, this extension sits neatly under the eaves of a 1960s home in the Melbourne suburb of Pascoe Vale. To create a modern and efficient home for a family of four and their two dachshunds, architect Paul Porjazoski of BENT Architecture refined the spacious rooms in the existing house and created a separate living area that's filled with daylight and cooling breezes.
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"The new living areas hug the outdoors, giving the impression of a garden creeping inside. Brick walls to the east and west protect the open living spaces from leering neighbors to either side, and focus attention back to the garden," says Porjazoski.
To make the addition feel as if it’s part of the garden, BENT Architecture separated it from the main house with a green courtyard. This layout provides plenty of air flow and brings light from the north into the primary bedroom.
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The addition opens to a decked dining area with a retractable shading device that provides sun protection in the summer. A circular garden plunge pool lies a few feet away.
High-level windows bring sunlight from the north deep into the house to warm the concrete floors. Louver windows can be easily opened to allow cool breezes to flow into the home.
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"BENT Annexe fulfills a need for additional living space, but it also creates a home that feels like it's a part of the garden, drawing adults, kids, and dogs alike out and into the backyard," says Porjazoski.