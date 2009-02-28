Subscribe
Karen Pakula
Bellemo & Cat's Cradle
Architect-sculptor double act Cat Macleod and Michael Bellemo first came to our attention with their Cocoon weekender, a...
Karen Pakula
Winds of Change
Caught in the grip of the worst drought in a century, Australians are showering together.
Karen Pakula
Long Division
The dark, primeval mountains and jagged ravines of New Zealand are free of rampaging Orcs, but Middle-earth, 2007, has another...
Karen Pakula
Minimalist Bachelor Pad in Brisbane
Londoner Dave Clayden has gradually adjusted to life in the subtropics, where, as he puts it, “toweling yourself down after a...
Karen Pakula
The First Wave
In Sydney’s cramped beachside suburbia, architect Steve Kennedy defied a small footprint and a terrible drought with a generous...
Karen Pakula