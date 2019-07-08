An Antwerp Apartment Captures the Spirit of the Belle Époque

In Antwerp, Belgium, a historic flat is transformed into a bright and airy, dreamy oasis.
When interior designer Anouk Taeymans found an apartment in a 1914 Belle Époque building, she felt an instant connection to the space. Sited in a hip pocket of the city that features plenty of cool new restaurants and cafes, the 3,179-square-foot flat boasted sensational historic details.
Thanks to its variety of stunning Art Nouveau features such as stucco moldings, fireplaces with geometric lines, etched glass panels, and stained-glass windows, the unit was beautifully anchored it to its Belle Époque origins. So, without little hesitation, Taeymans lovingly remodeled the space to spotlight its original charming character.
"I had rented a fully furnished house from the Belle Époque period before, and I always imagined how it would look like if I could decorate it in my own style, and I finally got the chance when I found this property," says Taeymans, who is an engineer-architect by training.