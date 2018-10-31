Before & After: An Outdated Bathroom Gets a Complete Makeover in Just 6 Weeks

Inspired to renovate after moving into her new home in Youngstown, Ohio, freelance graphic designer Breanna Bertolini—the voice behind the blog Brepurposed—decided to take part in the One Room Challenge and revamp her outdated bathroom.

Although she only had six weeks to complete the project, she successfully transformed the room into a virtually unrecognizable space. Scroll ahead to see the fascinating "before" and "after" images.

Before: