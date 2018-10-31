View Photos
Before & After: An Outdated Bathroom Gets a Complete Makeover in Just 6 Weeks
By Michele Koh Morollo –
Breanna Bertolini of blog Brepurposed mixes vintage and modern elements in this bright, stylish bathroom renovation as part of the One Room Challenge.
Inspired to renovate after moving into her new home in Youngstown, Ohio, freelance graphic designer Breanna Bertolini—the voice behind the blog Brepurposed—decided to take part in the One Room Challenge and revamp her outdated bathroom.
Although she only had six weeks to complete the project, she successfully transformed the room into a virtually unrecognizable space. Scroll ahead to see the fascinating "before" and "after" images.
Before:
After:
To learn more about the renovation project, check out all the details here.
