Before & After: Savvy Storage Makes This Mumbai Flat Work for Three Generations
Kaviar Collaborative livens up a blank-slate three-bedroom apartment with a pastel palette and custom built-in furniture.
Text by
When Prerak Kadakia first asked Kaviar Collaborative to renovate his apartment in Mumbai, he said that "storage was a big requirement." It’s not that the flat didn’t have any—in fact, a walk-in wardrobe off the primary bedroom was a big draw—but it wasn’t quite enough for the whole family, which includes Prerak, his wife, Krina, his parents, and the couple’s daughter.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Melissa Dalton
Dwell Contributor
Melissa Dalton is a freelance writer in Portland, Oregon, who has been writing for Dwell since 2017. Read more of her work about design and architecture at melissadalton.net.
Published