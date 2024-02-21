SubscribeSign In
Dwell+ Exclusive

Before & After: The Brownstone Boys Overhaul a Brooklyn Garage Into a Family Home

Barry Bordelon and Jordan Slocum convert an 1894 carriage house into a bright dwelling with a central courtyard, two rooftop terraces, and plenty of flex space for houseguests.
René and Heather Paula have long encouraged friends to drop by their house on a whim. "It’s very much like Seinfeld, in that random friends will show up unannounced," says René. "We’ve always said, ‘Just come over whenever,’ and people know we’re here." 

Melissa Dalton
Dwell Contributor
Melissa Dalton is a freelance writer in Portland, Oregon, who has been writing for Dwell since 2017. Read more of her work about design and architecture at melissadalton.net.

RenovationsBefore & AfterHome ToursDwell+ Exclusive