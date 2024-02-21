Before & After: The Brownstone Boys Overhaul a Brooklyn Garage Into a Family Home
Barry Bordelon and Jordan Slocum convert an 1894 carriage house into a bright dwelling with a central courtyard, two rooftop terraces, and plenty of flex space for houseguests.
Text by
René and Heather Paula have long encouraged friends to drop by their house on a whim. "It’s very much like Seinfeld, in that random friends will show up unannounced," says René. "We’ve always said, ‘Just come over whenever,’ and people know we’re here."
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Melissa Dalton
Dwell Contributor
Melissa Dalton is a freelance writer in Portland, Oregon, who has been writing for Dwell since 2017. Read more of her work about design and architecture at melissadalton.net.
Published