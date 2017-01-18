Be at Home With Park City’s Slopes For $1.6M
Be at Home With Park City’s Slopes For $1.6M

By Jenny Xie
Making the most of an overlooked lot, this modern home rises over the surrounding neighborhood to capture snowcapped views.

Where a modern home now rises, affording views of the ski runs traversing Park City Mountain, a neglected lot previously lay. It took emergency medicine and ICU doctor Robert Preston to take on the challenges the vacant parcel posed. Not only was it sloped and irregularly shaped, but it was also originally slated as open space for a subdivision of condos and part of a homeowners’ association. Preston took the initiative to negotiate with the HOA, releasing the lot for what he envisioned—a contemporary home within the traditional context of Park City, Utah. "It fits into the neighborhood and has it own sanctuary space," says Preston. "It worked out, but it was definitely something where you had to sit in a car outside the vacant lot and imagine what it would be, thinking of the orientation to take advantage of the views."

The building exterior incorporates stucco, cedar, Cor-Ten steel, and concrete for a balance of industrial and warm elements that isn't often seen in Park City. "It was an interesting journey because we worked with local suppliers to get the look we wanted," says Preston.

The lower deck holds a fire pit and hot tub, perfect for outdoor entertaining despite the cold.&nbsp;

Preston and his friends at Icon Homes opted for an open floor plan that integrates the living, dining, and kitchen areas. "We went for a monochromatic look," says Preston. White oak plank flooring runs throughout the entire home.

The kitchen boasts white quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Preston enlisted his friends Reed Foster and Jon Echlin of Salt Lake City-based Icon Homes to help him design and build the three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath residence. In order to maximize the outdoor living space, the trio decided to build vertically, allowing for a rooftop deck that overlooks a wild growth meadow. An open concept living, dining, and kitchen space leads to another deck at grade with a hot tub and fire pit. "We see quite a bit of wildlife out there—deer and moose," says Preston. A spacious garage comprises the entire ground floor, providing the perfect workshop space for outdoor enthusiasts.

Large windows enhance the home's connection to the outdoors. Located in Park City's historic Old Town, the residence also has ready access to restaurants, bars, boutiques, and museums— and the Town Lift on Lower Main Street offers a ride to world-class skiing.&nbsp;

The second level holds three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

"We were looking for a very clean, simple aesthetic inside and out," says Preston.

The master bedroom enjoys access to the upper deck. "It’s tough to beat the rooftop view," says Preston. "It almost rises above the surrounding neighborhood."

The home is listed at $1,550,000. For more information, view the property at Summit Sotheby’s International Realty.