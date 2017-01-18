Be at Home With Park City’s Slopes For $1.6M

Where a modern home now rises, affording views of the ski runs traversing Park City Mountain, a neglected lot previously lay. It took emergency medicine and ICU doctor Robert Preston to take on the challenges the vacant parcel posed. Not only was it sloped and irregularly shaped, but it was also originally slated as open space for a subdivision of condos and part of a homeowners’ association. Preston took the initiative to negotiate with the HOA, releasing the lot for what he envisioned—a contemporary home within the traditional context of Park City, Utah. "It fits into the neighborhood and has it own sanctuary space," says Preston. "It worked out, but it was definitely something where you had to sit in a car outside the vacant lot and imagine what it would be, thinking of the orientation to take advantage of the views."

