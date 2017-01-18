Be at Home With Park City’s Slopes For $1.6M
Where a modern home now rises, affording views of the ski runs traversing Park City Mountain, a neglected lot previously lay. It took emergency medicine and ICU doctor Robert Preston to take on the challenges the vacant parcel posed. Not only was it sloped and irregularly shaped, but it was also originally slated as open space for a subdivision of condos and part of a homeowners’ association. Preston took the initiative to negotiate with the HOA, releasing the lot for what he envisioned—a contemporary home within the traditional context of Park City, Utah. "It fits into the neighborhood and has it own sanctuary space," says Preston. "It worked out, but it was definitely something where you had to sit in a car outside the vacant lot and imagine what it would be, thinking of the orientation to take advantage of the views."
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Preston enlisted his friends Reed Foster and Jon Echlin of Salt Lake City-based Icon Homes to help him design and build the three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath residence. In order to maximize the outdoor living space, the trio decided to build vertically, allowing for a rooftop deck that overlooks a wild growth meadow. An open concept living, dining, and kitchen space leads to another deck at grade with a hot tub and fire pit. "We see quite a bit of wildlife out there—deer and moose," says Preston. A spacious garage comprises the entire ground floor, providing the perfect workshop space for outdoor enthusiasts.
The home is listed at $1,550,000. For more information, view the property at Summit Sotheby’s International Realty.