Paint Your House Anything But White: Bathroom Edition

Arguing against the allure of a white bathroom isn’t an easy task: the eye-opening hue instantly gives one of the most used spaces in the home a crisp, clean, spacious appearance, and that’s before any cleaning products have even entered the picture. There’s also the general perception that white bathrooms are somehow more luxurious—and who doesn’t want a toilet with a fancy reputation? But there may come a time when the perks of painting everything in your washroom all white start to diminish—there’s a world of warmth and personality that comes from throwing some color into the mix, especially in a room that’s a necessity. And even if your bathroom is teeny, adding some color can still effectively spruce up the square footage, no matter how meager.



Should you be interested in changing it up, there are plenty of options. So we’ve tapped two designers—Gabriela Eisenhart, founder and head of design at Silo Studios and Sarah Tract, founder of Sarah Tract Interiors—for expert tips for mixing things up a bit with alternative paint colors that liven up the the lavatory. From dazzling yellows to mocha browns and moody purples, the options are limitless, even if your bathroom space isn’t. Read on for advice on pulling off the perfect non-white paint bathroom transformation, whether your aesthetic skews minimalist, modern, traditional, or somewhere in the middle.

Find the light

As is the case with choosing non-white paint colors for the kitchen, the amount of light—natural or otherwise—will determine which color ultimately takes your bathroom from an all-white haven to a more stimulating space. To transform a room that feels dungeon-esque, Eisenhart recommends using lighter hues to brighten it up. Larger, well-lit bathrooms offer more opportunities for colors on both ends of the spectrum, specifically for something bold or dark (or both), options that tend to overwhelm smaller spaces.

"I've found that selecting a sample a shade lighter than the intended color is often the sweet spot," Eisehnart says. "I'm drawn to a serene, spa-like atmosphere, and prefer soft earth tones." Among her favorites are Farrow & Ball’s Drop Cloth, Green Smoke, and Pigeon, a trio of soothing nature-inspired hues. Tract is also a fan of a zen powder room: Benjamin Moore Balboa Mist is her ideal shade for creating tranquility. "It’s a neutral soft gray that evokes a sense of calm in a bathroom," she explains. Plus it’s a safe bet for those who want to take baby steps into the domain of color.

Then watch paint dry—literally

That said, don’t rush right out and purchase the picture-perfect paint that pops in your social media feed—at least not before giving it a trial run. "What you see on Pinterest or in a paint store will not accurately reflect how a color will appear on your walls," says Eisenhart. "Colors often read darker once on the walls."

Before hopping on any viral trend (and possibly regretting it later), she also advises testing multiple paint samples directly on the walls, allowing them to dry and observing them as the day progresses to best determine if the color is suitable for the space.

Stick to your style

Now that you’ve chosen your new shade, where should you put it? You could go the monochromatic route, or as Eisenhart suggests, highlight details according to your aesthetic. "Paint your trim and crown molding the same color as the walls. Contrasting trim and crown molding leans more towards a traditional or transitional aesthetic," she explains. "If you want a modern, minimalist look, color drench the space—painting the walls, trim, crown molding, and even the ceiling the same color." Minimalists looking to combine simplicity with more color should use a vanity color that’s a shade lighter or darker than the wall color to "create a subtle contrast, and add warmth and dimension while maintaining a minimalistic feel."

As Tract explains, white isn’t necessarily synonymous with modern. "You can maintain a modern experience within the bathroom without having to use white." To put this into practice, go for soft paint colors that Tract describes as "clean yet not dated." If you’re a Nervous Nelly about leaving white for more colorful pastures, turn things up a slight notch with a warm blush or even a bright blue.

To take size and impact of your color choice into consideration, Eisenhart offers a simple formula for narrowing down shades. "In smaller, darker bathrooms, a lighter color can help brighten the space," she says. "If it's a powder room where you want a more of a moody feel, consider a darker hue."

Be bold, and trust your gut

"I believe the bath is the place to get funky and bold!" says Tract. "Maybe you want a bright blue or teal colored bathroom. Or perhaps a blush pink. Either vision will work as long as you tie in other accents in the room: bath linens, accessories, window treatments, and hardware."

Additionally Tract suggests homing in how you want the space to feel and allow this idea to guide the color choices. "For edgy and cool, go bold," she says. "If you want sweet and soft, keep it light with a pastel. And if you want calm and serene, stick to neutrals that are soft but not white."

The only possible downside we could see to going for a non-white bathroom is the likelihood that the new color will tempt you to hang out in there more. But consider it a small price to pay for what could potentially be a routine-altering color choice. And while Tract swears by a "be safe, not sorry" approach to choosing a non-white paint for the bathroom, so does her stance on making that final pick: "If you hate it, you can always paint over it."

Top image by Andrea Rugg/Getty Images

