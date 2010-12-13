View Photos
Ballo Toilet Brush
By Miyoko Ohtake –
Tis the season for having guests—and thus a clean house, as well. And while you'll want a toilet brush on hand, you may not want your current one out on display. Danish manufacturer Normann-Copenhagen recently released a new take on the cleaning tool, featuring a sleek design you'll actually want to put on display.
Designed by Rhode Island School of Design and Domus Academy in Milan alumnus Jozeph Forakis, the brush and holder celebrates movement and gesture. Named Ballo, which means dance in Italian, it wobbles on it curved base and comes in four playful colors: blue, green, black, and gray.
Though once more difficult to find a toilet brush with a design you didn't want to flush down the drain, Ballo is the latest of a surprisingly nice lineup. Three of our other favorites: Duo by Stotz Design for Blomus, the Merdolino toilet brush by Stefano Giovannoni for Alessi, and the Vipp 11 Toilet Brush by Vipp.