Ball Clock Giveaway!

Did you know that Dwell offers three newsletters, each tailored to make it easy to stay on top of all the best content that comes through Dwell.com? Whether you want to get in on Dwell's community chatter, see highlights and extended content from the most recent issue, or if you just want to know about the latest contest or promotion, we've got you covered. Choose to receive, via email, any of the following:

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

This Week from Dwell Find out about our most talked-about and clicked-on content, from provocative discussions about architecture and design to our editors' favorite new products.



Now on Newsstands Here we present a sneak peek of what's in store from the latest issue of Dwell, including additional online-exclusive articles, slideshows and more.



Special Offers Be the first to hear about promotions, contests, sweepstakes, design happenings, and exclusive events before anyone else.

Sign up for any, or all, of the three and enter to win a Ball Clock, designed by George Nelson in 1948 and re-issued by the Vitra Design Museum, courtesy of our friends at Zwello.

Enter to win anytime before 6pm (PST) on Tuesday, September 1st, 2009, to be included in the running. Sorry, only those that can provide a U.S. mailing address will be eligible to receive the prize.

Good luck, and thanks to Zwello for making the giveaway possible!