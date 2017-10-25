An Award-Winning Midcentury Residence in Los Angeles County Asks $3.9M
The home renovation, led by Osborn Architects and Jamie Bush + CO, is an elegant composition of materials that creates an iconic architectural presence while remaining appreciative of the landscape of the nearby San Gabriel Mountains. Interior and exterior spaces cohesively blend through vast windows with views to the surroundings, and continuous materials that wrap from the inside out. Redwood cedar warms every room, while one connecting plane of dark flooring extends throughout. The redesign of the home introduces a new steel post-and-beam system, allowing the integrity and grandeur of the original open plan to remain. The emphasis on horizontal extension resembles much of the residential architecture typical of the predecessor's time.
Modern day functionality is evident through the sustainable strategies that are employed throughout. Sensitive to the setting, the orientation of the home provides optimum passive solar. Large overhangs to the south protect the interior from the summer sun, while large openings to the north allow diffused light to fill the space. A new solar array provides energy efficiency and helps the home minimally impact the site.
Complete automation, top-of-the-line appliances, and indoor and outdoor entertainment spaces enliven this five-bed, five-bath, spacious residence with a pool. Awarded the Architectural Merit Award by Pasadena Foothill AIA in 2012, it stands as an exemplary piece of residential, Californian architecture and is available for $3,995,000 through a co-listing by Deasy/Penner & Partners, Hilton & Hyland, and Coldwell Banker. The complete listing may be found here.