An Award-Winning Midcentury Residence in Los Angeles County Asks $3.9M
Real Estate + Californian Homes

An Award-Winning Midcentury Residence in Los Angeles County Asks $3.9M

By Anna Squier
Set in the foothills of La Canada Flintridge, California, this 5,000-square-foot home composed of glass, steel, redwood, and stone was renovated for modern functionality while remaining sensitive to the surrounding landscape.

The home renovation, led by Osborn Architects and Jamie Bush + CO, is an elegant composition of materials that creates an iconic architectural presence while remaining appreciative of the landscape of the nearby San Gabriel Mountains. Interior and exterior spaces cohesively blend through vast windows with views to the surroundings, and continuous materials that wrap from the inside out. Redwood cedar warms every room, while one connecting plane of dark flooring extends throughout.  The redesign of the home introduces a new steel post-and-beam system, allowing the integrity and grandeur of the original open plan to remain.  The emphasis on horizontal extension resembles much of the residential architecture typical of the predecessor's time. 

The cedar clad exterior sits atop a concrete foundation.

Interior and exterior living spaces blend seamlessly together.&nbsp;

Exterior overhangs provide shading for exterior seating, while also protecting the interior from the warm, summer sun.&nbsp;

The kitchen, centrally located as the center of activity in the plan, acts as a hinge space, separating the more formal living and dining spaces from the more casual pool and family room.&nbsp;

Built-in bookshelves frame each side of the stone fireplace.&nbsp;

Natural tile brings the natural elements into the luxurious bath while transom windows bring in daylight.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Custom built-ins provide an office space and storage in a guest bedroom.&nbsp; A hanging midcentury modern orb chair adds a touch of retro flair.&nbsp;

Modular millwork folds to reveal a desk, or conceal it when not in use.&nbsp;

Custom L-shaped, open shelving provides ample storage in the office.&nbsp;

A two-sided fireplace visually connects the living spaces. Open tread stairs hang from the floor above.&nbsp;

A drop-down projection screen provides plentiful entertainment options.&nbsp;

Suspended pendants create a sculptural interest in the bath.&nbsp;

Modern day functionality is evident through the sustainable strategies that are employed throughout. Sensitive to the setting, the orientation of the home provides optimum passive solar. Large overhangs to the south protect the interior from the summer sun, while large openings to the north allow diffused light to fill the space. A new solar array provides energy efficiency and helps the home minimally impact the site.

The pool, accessed from the main level, is surrounded by the same dark floor finish as the interior. Bright white chairs and loungers contrast with the dark materials.&nbsp;

A rooftop solar array increases the energy efficiency for the residence.&nbsp;

Transom windows and full-height glazing provide seamless connections between interior and exterior spaces.&nbsp;

Complete automation, top-of-the-line appliances, and indoor and outdoor entertainment spaces enliven this five-bed, five-bath, spacious residence with a pool. Awarded the Architectural Merit Award by Pasadena Foothill AIA in 2012, it stands as an exemplary piece of residential, Californian architecture and is available for $3,995,000 through a co-listing  by Deasy/Penner & Partners, Hilton & Hyland, and Coldwell Banker. The complete listing may be found here