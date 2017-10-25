An Award-Winning Midcentury Residence in Los Angeles County Asks $3.9M

The home renovation, led by Osborn Architects and Jamie Bush + CO, is an elegant composition of materials that creates an iconic architectural presence while remaining appreciative of the landscape of the nearby San Gabriel Mountains. Interior and exterior spaces cohesively blend through vast windows with views to the surroundings, and continuous materials that wrap from the inside out. Redwood cedar warms every room, while one connecting plane of dark flooring extends throughout. The redesign of the home introduces a new steel post-and-beam system, allowing the integrity and grandeur of the original open plan to remain. The emphasis on horizontal extension resembles much of the residential architecture typical of the predecessor's time.