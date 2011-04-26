AWAA's Cast Iron Cookware

The new collection is titled Handle Me and is the result of the collaboration between Norwegian designers Christoffer Angell, Øyvind Wyller, and Simen Aarseth. "Today we put our faith into technological devices which are designed to serve single, increasingly narrow purposes," they write, describing cast iron cookware in the same prose as a type of "immortal" product with its wide range of functions and potential uses.

The color and shape of the lids is similar to another product the design team presented at the Salone Satellite, the Mono cup, which features a knob-like handle.

Fresh out of school—the trio graduated with master's degrees in design from Oslo National Academy of Arts in 2010—Angell, Wyller, and Aarseth exhibited their wares at Salone Satellite, where young designers display their works in hopes of finding manufacturers. Watch our Salone Satellite 2011 to see the work of other young designers and be sure to check them out at the 23rd annual International Contemporary Furniture Fair (ICFF) in New York May 14-17.