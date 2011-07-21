Avocado, Mango & Fennel Salad

Recently, inspired by one-dollar mangos and dollar-fifty avocados, she created a fresh, delicious-looking Avocado, Mango, and Fennel Salad. "I'd been desperately wanting to try a salad with fennel in it since having the most amazing breakfast salad with red quinoa in Scottsdale," she wrote on the blog. Here, she share her recipe with us. Enjoy!

Avocado, Mango, and Fennel Salad

Ingredients:

1 ripe mango, cut into bite-size chunks

1 ripe avocado, chopped

1/4 cup red onion, diced

1/4 cup fresh fennel bulb, chopped

1 tablespoon fennel fronds, chopped

1/2 cup uncooked quinoa

1/3 cup toasted sliced almonds

2 tablespoons grapeseed oil (olive oil will also work)

1 tablespoon champagne vinegar (red or white wine vinegar will also work)

1 teaspoon honey

Salt and pepper, to taste



Method:

(1) Chop mango, avocado, and red onion and place in large bowl.

(2) Chop fennel by slicing off tops and bottom sides of bulb, setting the tops aside. Remove tough inner portion and thinly slice the remaining bulb. Gently remove feathery fronds from tops and set aside.

(3) Cook quinoa according to package directions, or boil 1/2 cup quinoa with 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons water for 15 minutes, covered over low heat. Fluff with fork and allow to cool to room temperature.

(4) In a small bowl, whisk together oil, vinegar, honey, salt, and pepper to make vinaigrette.

(5) Add fennel, fennel fronds, quinoa, and almonds to the large bowl with mango, avocado, and red onion. Add vinaigrette and toss.

(6) Garnish with additional fennel fronds and serve.



If you're bringing this to a potluck, Amy has one last bit of advice: "Try not to eat the whole bowl before you get to the party!" Check out more of Amy's recipes at amyskitchentable.com and the latest from Bosch, like its new 39-decibel energy-efficient 800 Plus dishwasher and induction cooktops, at bosch-home.com/us.