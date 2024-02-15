After His Grandma’s Death, He Bought Back Her Longtime Home—and Opened a Gallery Within It

Multimedia artist Reggie Black’s bold hand lettering designs and abstract paintings have landed everywhere from Los Angeles billboards to gallery walls in Tokyo, Bangkok, and New York. But it’s his home city, Washington, D.C., where his story comes full circle. Black, whose works revolve around recurring themes of mental health and vulnerability, designed one of the city’s few Black-owned galleries in 2019. Now, he’s opening another gallery, or a "creative sanctuary," as he calls it, on the first floor of his late grandmother’s D.C. home.

Black’s grandmother, Molangee Guiyard, migrated to D.C. from Raleigh, North Carolina, in the early 1970s. Despite the city’s explicitly discriminatory housing practices against Black residents, in December 1973, Guiyard went from renting to owning her three-level row house in the Petworth neighborhood. It was there that she raised her nine children, including Black’s mom. When Black was born, he lived in the house with his mother and grandmother. Aunts, uncles, and cousins lived with them at various points as well. "It was always a house that at any given moment had 15 people in it," Black says. "It was kinda like that scene from Home Alone every day because we all lived together. It felt cramped a lot of times, like three or four people in one room, but it felt like love." When Guiyard passed away in 2022, Reggie felt a duty to steward his grandmother’s legacy and purchase the 3,000-square-foot, sage-green row house, which stands in the middle of the block. Black now lives on the home’s second level. " I chose to move into my grandma’s room where she lived since 1973," he says. This room is situated above what is now the first-floor gallery, lovingly called Grandma’ House. The space’s inaugural exhibit titled, "At Home," is a collection of works by eight artists—many D.C.-based—exploring the complexities of home and family through narratives of joy, loss, place, grief, agency, identity, loneliness, nostalgia, and healing. It runs from February 16 through 18. "In many ways, I am my grandma—the global appeal, my worldview, my style," Black says. "I’ve also always carried the weight. The moment she went down, the whole family looked to me to save the day and carry her lineage a bit further." I spoke with Black about the significance of his grandmother’s home, the logistics of buying and moving into it, and transforming part of the first level into a gallery. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Priscilla Ward: What inspired you to purchase your grandmother’s home? Reggie Black: Immediately after we buried my grandma in February 2022, two aunts of mine revealed some heartbreaking news. They took out a reverse mortgage on the property back in May 2008 in my grandma’s name, kept it a secret from the rest of the family for almost 17 years, and needed to immediately sort the financial obligation out with the bank, or the property was going to be foreclosed on and taken by the government. In 1973, they weren’t allowing Black people to buy homes in D.C.—my grandmother bought this house through a white guy in a rent-to-own situation. Thinking about all of that, I just couldn’t let it go to waste. I couldn’t allow gentrification...or her legacy to be erased. I immediately stepped in—with several layers of hesitation and fear—and took on the property. My primary intent is to respect my grandma’s legacy, honor her sacrifice, and do what I can to keep Black wealth. But it was not an easy decision. A probate estate had to be established before I could legally purchase the home from the estate. This process took over a year. No other family member was in the financial position to buy it or even be considered. The property was acquired by taking a mortgage out; I officially purchased the home in April 2023. I imagine the house holds a lot of family memories. Any that are particularly nostalgic? We never coined it as a family reunion, but every family member in this house would gather annually on July 3rd to celebrate grandma’s birthday. This went on for 25 years. It didn’t matter where you were in the world or if you were traveling, everyone knew that they had to be here to report for grandma’s birthday. It was a special moment. What was it like growing up in a multigenerational home? How did that function? It was interesting. It was complicated. There was joy, laughs, good music, OG wisdom that I picked up reading through the lines of Black culture that taught me about the world. But on the other hand, there was jealousy, struggles in hierarchy, mental abuse, arguments, and fights. I think that’s what I used as fuel to go chase my ambition. We all respected grandma and got along out of obligation, out of respect for her, but I don’t know if it ever functioned.

