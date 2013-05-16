Around Manhattan Architectural Boat Tours by AIA New York

Highlighting in excess of 150 Big Apple and Brooklyn buildings (and even a few in New Jersey), the tour offers a fresh perspective of the city’s structures, and by design spotlights those lining the island’s perimeter. Now in their fourth year, the AIA tour guides and partner Classic Harbor Line have hit a stride (or the aquatic equivalent, rather). Departing from Chelsea Piers, the appropriately named Manhattan heads south into the no wake zone and progresses at a fast clip. We attended on a sunny Sunday and tour guide Kyle Johnson, co-chair of the AIA New York Chapter’s Tour Committee, deftly dished out architecture and history trivia to a sold-out crew of passengers. Posed with questions about buildings not featured, Johnson didn’t miss a beat. Three hours later, back on dry land, our sea legs gave us a fresh outlook on an iconic skyline.