Archtober Itinerary: Amanda Dameron

I have only lived in New York for five years, and it pleases me to know that my education of the city’s architectural history will continue for the rest of my life.



A few of my favorite places in New York are:

The Morgan Library & Museum

I love to peruse Pierpont Morgan’s personal collection (and look for secret passageways) in the East Room. It was designed in 1906 by architect Charles Follen McKim to house Morgan’s rarest books. Don’t forget to look up to see the signs of the Zodiac in the ceiling's hexagonal spandrels. Then go out to have a beverage beneath Renzo Piano’s lyrical glass-and-steel canopy.

The Enid A. Haupt Conservatory at the Bronx Botanic Garden

This Victorian glass-enclosed oasis is a New York City Landmark, and Beyer Blinder Belle’s 1993 restoration saved this building from oblivion.

The Brooklyn Botanic Garden

Weiss Manfredi’s visitor center offers a seamless introduction to this astounding outdoor space founded in 1911. Fall is a perfect time to check out the Japanese Hill-and-Pond garden, where tons of Maples will be turning all sorts of hues.

There is so much to see and appreciate, and that’s why, for the month of Archtober, a packed itinerary awaits me. Here are but a few of my won’t-miss events.

Tour34: Empire to Penn

Friday, October 7, 12:30pm

The Municipal Art Society of New York

From railroads to retail, sidewalks to skyscrapers, expertly trained MAS docents lead guests on an exploration of the untold history and unfolding future of this bustling hub of transportation and commerce.

Confluence: Industrial Waterfronts and Freshkills Park Boat Tour

Sunday, October 9, 1:30-4:45pm

AIANY / Classic Harbor Line / Freshkills Park