Architecture Inspiration of the Day: Aqua Tower in Chicago
View Photos

By Allie Weiss
Completed in 2010, the Aqua Tower in Chicago by Studio Gang Architects is still worth admiring.

Watch the video below to hear principal Jeanne Gang discuss the project, which brings a curved, asymmetrical tower to the Chicago skyline.

The innovative skyscraper, which is 82 stories tall, features an undulating shape designed to capture views of Chicago landmarks.

"We came up with the idea of creating a topography on the outside of the building, making the building into a landscape," Gang says.

"It's a really simple design—it's really just concrete and glass—but the benefit is that the creation of these floorplans allows for very generous outdoor spaces," Gang says.