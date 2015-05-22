View Photos
Architecture Inspiration of the Day: Aqua Tower in Chicago
By Allie Weiss –
Completed in 2010, the Aqua Tower in Chicago by Studio Gang Architects is still worth admiring.
Watch the video below to hear principal Jeanne Gang discuss the project, which brings a curved, asymmetrical tower to the Chicago skyline.
