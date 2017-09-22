A Timber-Clad Sauna in Chile Angles For Lakeside Views

Designed by Panorama, the structure takes a modified rectangular form; its three distinct volumes are connected by a continuous walkway. The sauna, covered terrace, and changing room are intentionally rotated away from each other to provide strategically framed views of the landscape. The design is sensitive to the landscape and the structure's surroundings, allowing the user to experience nature from various perspectives as they traverse the three volumes.



Robust enough to withstand the harsh climate, the exterior is wrapped in an oak wood that will grow gray over time, similar to the original buildings of the area. In addition, the gray tones will help the structure blend in with the rocks and the silver of the lake as it becomes one with the natural surroundings.

Warm interiors, clad in Alamo cottonwood, are simple and minimal, allowing the focus to fall on the experience of nature.