These Log Cabin Kit Homes From Finland Are Surprisingly Sleek
Settled logs that shrink can pose a problem for builders of log homes, as this calls for constant adjustments and maintenance. To counter the effect, architects and builders have come up with non-settling systems that prevent logs from sinking and shrinking. One such innovator is Pluspuu, Helsinki-based designers of high-quality, durable log homes constructed with non-settling logs.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.
Already a subscriber? Sign In
Introducing Dwell+Learn More
Exclusive Home Tours
Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.
Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.
The Dwell Archive
Dig into years of Dwell magazine.
Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.
Sourcebook
The definitive list of products and professionals.
Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.