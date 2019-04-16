Architects Dream Up Truly Inviting Housing Options for Aging Population
Like many in the United States who are keeping tabs on the estimated 76 million baby boomers who have already begun reaching retirement, Los Angeles architect John Dutton worries that the coming demographic shift could catch the U.S. napping. "It seems clear that we’re woefully underprepared for our increasingly aging population," Dutton says. "The models we have for housing are completely inadequate in design and temperament for this population."
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.
Already a subscriber? Sign In
Introducing Dwell+Learn More
Exclusive Home Tours
Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.
Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.
The Dwell Archive
Dig into years of Dwell magazine.
Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.
Sourcebook
The definitive list of products and professionals.
Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.