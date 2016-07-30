Apartment W_G+BETON by ARCH.625
Apartment W_G+BETON by ARCH.625

By Leibal
Apartment W_G+BETON is a minimal space located in Moscow, Russia, designed by ARCH.625.

For Apartment W_G+BETON, the architects focused on only a handful of materials, namely oak, teak, concrete, and glass. While the layout is mostly linear, various spaces flow into each other creating an open floor plan. The bedroom features large, eight meter panoramic windows with an adjacent wall of shelving constructed of oak.


