ANGLE by Hiroyuki Arima + Urban Fourth
By Leibal –
ANGLE is a minimal residence located in Fukuoka, Japan, designed by Hiroyuki Arima + Urban Fourth.
The first floor and courtyard were designed as a gallery embracing the concept of beauty as a lifestyle. The house centers around the courtyard, which features a selection of attractive trees such as oak, maple, katsura, and ash, and is designed so that it is disconnected from the outside world. The floor and wall surfaces that face the courtyard have different angles in various places to transform and spread light.
