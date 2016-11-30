ANGLE by Hiroyuki Arima + Urban Fourth
View Photos
Japanese Homes

ANGLE by Hiroyuki Arima + Urban Fourth

Add to
Like
Share
By Leibal
ANGLE is a minimal residence located in Fukuoka, Japan, designed by Hiroyuki Arima + Urban Fourth.

The first floor and courtyard were designed as a gallery embracing the concept of beauty as a lifestyle. The house centers around the courtyard, which features a selection of attractive trees such as oak, maple, katsura, and ash, and is designed so that it is disconnected from the outside world. The floor and wall surfaces that face the courtyard have different angles in various places to transform and spread light.


ANGLE by Hiroyuki Arima + Urban Fourth - Photo 1 of 4 -
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample


ANGLE by Hiroyuki Arima + Urban Fourth - Photo 2 of 4 -


ANGLE by Hiroyuki Arima + Urban Fourth - Photo 3 of 4 -


ANGLE by Hiroyuki Arima + Urban Fourth - Photo 4 of 4 -