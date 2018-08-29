Andrea Zittel's Wagon Station Encampment
100 feet later I go to place my foot in a crevasse in attempt to climb a few rocks. Just in the nick of time I stop what I am doing. A sleeping rattlesnake lies undisturbed under my foot. Looking at this creature I am reminded of my surroundings. Arid, barren, and harsh scratch the surface at describing the extreme environment of the Mojave desert. Multiple times a year I come here mainly out of curiosity, and this visit held something special. I got to stay in one of Andrea Zittel's infamous Wagon stations.
Walking back to my car to find my shoes I was greeted by a lady named Woobie. Woobie and I had been in contact via email about staying in the encampment. She lead me to my Wagon. I was assigned A-Z WS 02. Inside there was a sun hat, sleeping pad, and back pack with a sun shade. This was to be my home for the next 10 days, and I could not be more excited.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
After settling in, I ventured to the common area. There were 12 wagon stations on the property which were self-contained, and a communal kitchen area which tied everything together. Intentionally spartan, self-composting toilets and heated showers are the last creature comforts offered. For someone like myself this was perfect.
The encampment is open during two "open seasons" each year. One season is in Fall, and the other is in Spring. Andrea Zittel's website gives information about the wagon station encampment, and how to reserve a spot.