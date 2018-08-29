Andrea Zittel's Wagon Station Encampment

100 feet later I go to place my foot in a crevasse in attempt to climb a few rocks. Just in the nick of time I stop what I am doing. A sleeping rattlesnake lies undisturbed under my foot. Looking at this creature I am reminded of my surroundings. Arid, barren, and harsh scratch the surface at describing the extreme environment of the Mojave desert. Multiple times a year I come here mainly out of curiosity, and this visit held something special. I got to stay in one of Andrea Zittel's infamous Wagon stations.

Walking back to my car to find my shoes I was greeted by a lady named Woobie. Woobie and I had been in contact via email about staying in the encampment. She lead me to my Wagon. I was assigned A-Z WS 02. Inside there was a sun hat, sleeping pad, and back pack with a sun shade. This was to be my home for the next 10 days, and I could not be more excited.