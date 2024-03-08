We Check in With Dwell’s First Editor-in-Chief About a House 20 Years in the Making
The seed of an idea planted when Karrie Jacobs helped start our publication finally comes to fruition in her own Catskills home.
Text by
Photos by
From where I sit when I write, I can see the hamlet of Andes, New York, a small town (population 1,301) nestled between steep hills. This house I share with my husband, Ed Kratt, sits near the top of one of those hills, on roughly 50 acres that were once part of a dairy farm. The farmers who owned the property, and whose cows continued to graze on it long after we bought it, still hay the fields, stockpiling silage to feed their herd in winter.
TopicsDwell Magazine