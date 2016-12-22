Subscribe
k
Karrie Jacobs
Follow
Stories
The Fruit Bowl Manifesto
(Originally published in the premier issue of Dwell Magazine, October...
Lara Deam
You Are Where You Live
The ads in the real estate section of the Sunday New York Times are a barometer of perceived need: what we think about when we...
k
Karrie Jacobs
Son of Fruit Bowl
Rather than being an historical movement from the first half of the 20th century, left over and reheated, we think of Modernism...
k
Karrie Jacobs
Linear City
Designers everywhere are eyeing the Interstate Highway system's bounteous and boundless real estate with ideas from tiny turbines...
k
Karrie Jacobs
The Prefab Decade
Founding Dwell editor-in-chief Karrie Jacobs visited MoMA's Home Delivery exhibition and finds that prefab might not change our...
k
Karrie Jacobs
Creative Renovation in Brooklyn
When graphic designers Jeanette and Mike Abbink left behind their loft in San Francisco—with collected ephemera, a voluminous...
k
Karrie Jacobs