An Iconic Case Study House That’s Perched High Above LA’s Sunset Strip

Sent to us by @christineevi, this photo shows a glimpse of the Pierre Koenig-designed Stahl House and the surrounding Los Angeles views. In 1959, Arts & Architecture magazine inducted this iconic dwelling into the Case Study House program and labeled it number 22. It all started when homeowners Bruce and Carlotta Stahl built a three-dimensional model of their dream home and handed it over to Koenig. As an architect who was known for working with industrial materials, he built the house with Bethlehem Steel and large expanses of glass. The house sits on a cantilevered foundation and looks out to the Sunset Strip directly below.