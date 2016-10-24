An Eco-Friendly Getaway Built With the Future in Mind

For residents of the Mexican capital, nearby Tepoztlán is a relaxing natural getaway. When looking to build a retreat in the area, one real estate broker took the opportunity to look ahead and build something that would last a lifetime.

Located outside of Mexico City, Casa GP by architecture firm Ambrosi | Etchegaray integrates the local landscape with features like this pond. Photo Categories:

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample



She called upon Mexico City–based architects Ambrosi | Etchegaray to create a residence that would one day transition from vacation home to a house for retirement. To create the space, the architects looked to the local temperate climate and rugged landscape. In turn, they created a 3,800-square-foot structure that extends to the environment like an open-air pavilion.



Casa GP is laid out as a series of pavilions, with each holding another function.





The materials—concrete, stone, and brick—reference the local architecture, tying the house to its site and making it easier to find a construction team.



The materials likewise relate to the home's surroundings. Stonework, concrete slabs and blocks all reference the nearby local architecture, while terraces and porches enhance the home's indoor/outdoor appeal.

The choice to use these materials came down to more than just aesthetics; as they are so common in the region, the architects knew it would be no problem to find craftsmen, despite the village setting.

The concrete-and-brick house is perched on a stone wall.





Thanks to the temperate climate, living and dining areas are able to be open to the surrounding environment.

The architects designed the space as a series of volumes, each with a different function—a layout that encourages the residents to wander throughout the site through patios and gardens. The energy program also considers the local environment. A 150,000-liter water tank holds rainwater, while solar energy is used to heat water for the showers and pool.

The house is laid out as a linear series of structures.

The modern house responds to the local landscape in an exciting new way.