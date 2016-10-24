An Eco-Friendly Getaway Built With the Future in Mind
For residents of the Mexican capital, nearby Tepoztlán is a relaxing natural getaway. When looking to build a retreat in the area, one real estate broker took the opportunity to look ahead and build something that would last a lifetime.
She called upon Mexico City–based architects Ambrosi | Etchegaray to create a residence that would one day transition from vacation home to a house for retirement.
To create the space, the architects looked to the local temperate climate and rugged landscape. In turn, they created a 3,800-square-foot structure that extends to the environment like an open-air pavilion.
The materials likewise relate to the home's surroundings. Stonework, concrete slabs and blocks all reference the nearby local architecture, while terraces and porches enhance the home's indoor/outdoor appeal.
The choice to use these materials came down to more than just aesthetics; as they are so common in the region, the architects knew it would be no problem to find craftsmen, despite the village setting.
The architects designed the space as a series of volumes, each with a different function—a layout that encourages the residents to wander throughout the site through patios and gardens.
The energy program also considers the local environment. A 150,000-liter water tank holds rainwater, while solar energy is used to heat water for the showers and pool.
Cover photo by Rafael Gamo.