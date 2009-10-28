An Atypical Tree House

When a 40-year-old pine tree fell over at the rear of a Brentwood estate in Los Angeles a few years back, its owner, an art lover and a philanthropist, let it lie. The tree revived itself, continuing to grow from its newfound horizontal position. At that point, the owner decided to honor its resilience by incorporating it into a 172-square-foot office / guest house.
While most tree houses have a trunk running vertically, this structure floats above the tree, suggesting the delicate tension between nature and the built environment. Serving as an inhabitable sculpture – a refuge, a gallery and a guest cottage – it's perched atop a hill and overlooks canyon vistas, downtown Los Angeles and the Getty Center.
Rockefeller Partners Architects spent about eight months on the design. "It was a complex little puzzle," said Chris Kempel, the project’s architect. "It was like taking a box and poking it with chopsticks," he said about five slightly canted steel columns that pierce its cedar exterior. "We had a bunch of fun with it."
Check out the slideshow to see more images of the project.