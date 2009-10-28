An Atypical Tree House

While most tree houses have a trunk running vertically, this structure floats above the tree, suggesting the delicate tension between nature and the built environment. Serving as an inhabitable sculpture – a refuge, a gallery and a guest cottage – it's perched atop a hill and overlooks canyon vistas, downtown Los Angeles and the Getty Center.

The tree house is perched on a hill that offers canyon vistas and views of downtown L. A. and the Getty Museum.

A clerestory around the perimeter of the butterfly roof gives an illusion that the roof floats over the box of the tree house.

Rockefeller Partners Architects spent about eight months on the design. "It was a complex little puzzle," said Chris Kempel, the project’s architect. "It was like taking a box and poking it with chopsticks," he said about five slightly canted steel columns that pierce its cedar exterior. "We had a bunch of fun with it."