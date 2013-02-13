Among the Living

In addition to stone and wood combinations, pieces can also be finished in a variety of ways. Martorano likes Ice silk, Mohair silk, or Havana silk because "they confer a tactile texture or a note of color to the surfaces."

Luca Martorano: When I first approached the idea, I found that much of stone furniture has a very traditional or heavy, bulky look. So, my first intention was to do the exact opposite. The question was how to create a light and ethereal collection, where the volume of the furniture can be divided into single surfaces. I came up with the idea of front drawers made from stone but in a wood frame, which splits the shape and deconstructs its volume.

How did you materials inform your design?

Usually, the designer chooses the material according to how it suits his concept best. But in this case, since the company specializes in marble and wood productions, I’d say it was the other way round: the design idea comes out from the materials. Therefore, I tried to take advantage of the company’s experience with the CNC milling process, and enhance the tactile effect of the hand polished surfaces. If you look beyond the essential appearance of the collection, it is possible to catch many delicate details, which lend value to every single piece.