7 Crafty Alternatives to the Traditional Headboard
Originally a shield against poorly insulated walls, modern headboards are attention-grabbing details that anchor a bedroom. If you're looking for options beyond the traditional wooden headboard, look no further than these unconventional options below.
A Wall-Mounted, Molded Headboard
A typical headboard protrudes from the wall, providing a place to comfortably rest, but this version creates a composition of moldings and trim directly on the wall. Because classical moldings, medallions, and appliqués come in a tremendous range of sizes and depths—and run the gamut from ornate to minimalist—the options are endless.
An Artistic Headboard
What could be better than a multifunctional piece of art? While it may not be suitable to use a high-end piece of artwork painted directly on a canvas, or one framed with glass, a graphic, printed piece of art can work wonders to transform a bed and its environment.
A Textured Accent Wall
One of the main visual functions of a headboard is to give presence to the bed in a room, but this can be done just as easily and skillfully by creating an accent wall where the bed is. Adding texture or color really helps to distinguish this wall from the rest of the space, and gives some flexibility for the bed's location if the room or wall isn't completely symmetrical.
A Wall-Length Ledge
Often, a low wall behind the bed can function not only as a well-placed shelf for storage, but also as a low, continuous headboard. By running the ledge along an entire wall, the bed no longer needs to be centered, and the low wall keeps the space from being overwhelmed by an entire accent wall.
A Trompe L'oeil Headboard
Go the minimalist route with a painted headboard, which takes nothing more than a coat or two of paint directly behind the bed. Rather than covering the entire wall like an accent wall would, the painted headboard deliberately mimics the size and shape of a headboard—but without the cost or commitment, since it can be reversed with another bucket of paint.
A Cushioned Headboard
While a plush, cushioned headboard might be something you would typically expect, hanging two individual pillows above the head of the bed is a unique, playful take on the concept. The two pillows suspended over the top of the bed mimic the placement of the pillows actually on the bed, but the use of contrasting colors or textiles helps distinguish them.
A Windowed Headboard
While it might seem counterintuitive to situate a bed directly under a window because of the natural light that streams through, it makes for a wonderful, bright headboard. If you're particularly sensitive to light, investing in heavy drapes or blackout curtains can be a good way to adapt to a windowed headboard.
