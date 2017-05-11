All Your Questions Answered About LEED For New Homes

What is it?

LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, is a program created by the nonprofit U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). It provides third-party verification of green buildings. Simply, LEED sets benchmarks with which to evaluate buildings so that they can be designated as sustainable.

Why is it important?

Simply, sustainably designed and constructed buildings can have a positive effect on both the environment outside the building, as well as on the environment and occupants inside the building. LEED examines structures in their entirety, from the beginning stages of design, through construction, and on into the life of the building.

LEED is changing the way we think about how buildings and communities are planned, constructed, maintained, and operated. Projects pursuing LEED certification earn points across several areas that address sustainability issues. Based on the number of points achieved, a project then receives one of four LEED rating levels: Certified, Silver, Gold, or Platinum.

Its History

Development of LEED began in 1993, but was first officially launched in 2000. Since its inception, LEED has grown from six volunteers on one committee to more than 200 volunteers on nearly 20 committees and nearly 200 professional staff. The pilot version, LEED New Construction (NC) v1.0, led to later versions—and to the current LEED v4.

Breaking it Down

Here, we’ll focus on LEED for new single-family homes, but keep in mind that the basic principles apply to all types of buildings. The specific designation we’ll be discussing is as follows: LEED BD+C (Building Design + Construction)—Homes and Multifamily Lowrise. This category includes single-family homes and multi-family residential buildings of one to three stories.