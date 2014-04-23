Alessi Taps Experimental Designers for WantedDesign 2014

The 2014 WantedDesign conference in New York City, running concurrently with ICFF from May 16 to 19, will present an exhibition showcasing experimental industrial design via Alessi Design Lab. Spanning kitchenware to art and digital design, designers from around the world will participate, with barware and aperitif rituals by Italian industrial designer Giulio Iacchetti, laser cut and folded stainless steel sheet art by artist and designer Abi Alice, geometry and color exploration by Matali Crasset and Melbourne-based designer Adam Cornish's "Nature Observation" series included in the display. Accompanying the designers' work will be related research, explaining the projects and their relevance to developments in their respective fields.

Giulio Iacchetti's barware will be displayed at WantedDesign 2014 as part of the Alessi Design Lab exhibit. Photo by Miroza and Olimpia Zagnoli.

Citing his company's long history of collaboration with young designers, Alberto Alessi explained Alessi's commitment to the Design Lab exhibit when he expressed his belief that young designers should more closely resemble novelists than poets, with their inspiration drawn from the outside world rather than from inner ruminations. "The real goal of design has always been inclusiveness, not exclusivity," said Alessi. "[Design] must always attempt to bring the highest possible project quality to the public."

Industrial designer Giulio Iacchetti, who has designed for companies including Abet Laminati, Alessi, Danese, Elica, Foscarini, Globo Ceramiche, Jannelli&Volpi, Hastens, and Magis, will participate in the Alessi Design Lab exhibit. Here, his sketches of his range of barware.

New York's WantedDesign provides young voices the chance to speak to people in a variety of fields, and speaks to the growing number of design fairs occurring in tandem with ICFF.

Adrien Toubiana and Matali Crasset's experiments in form will be shown in the Alessi Design Lab exhibit.

French designer and architect Matali Crasset (whose farmhouse renovation project Dwell featured in its March 2014 issue) poses with her geometric trays, which will be shown in the Alessi Design Lab exhibit.

An image of Abi Alice's work with stainless steel sheet metal which will be shown as part of Alessi's Design Lab exhibit.

Melbourne-based Adam Cornish's participation in Alessi's Design Lab is the second occasion of the designer's collaboration with Alessi; his Trinity bowl was launched in Alessi's Fall/Winter 2013 collection.

Adam Cornish's series of Nature Observations will be shown as part of the Alessi Design Lab exhibit.