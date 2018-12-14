Since the 1932 launch of its iconic "silver bullet" travel trailer in Jackson Center, Ohio, Airstream has become synonymous with freedom, self-determination, and outdoor adventure.

Staying true to Airstream founder Wally Byam Credo’s mission "to provide a more satisfying, meaningful way of travel that offers complete travel independence, wherever and whenever you choose to go," Airstream has recently released the new Basecamp—the lightest trailer in the Airstream fleet.

Created in collaboration with automotive designer Bryan Thompson, Basecamp has a base weight of just 2,585 pounds, a maximum trailer capacity of 3,500 pounds, and an aggressive departure angle that allows easier access and towing on uneven terrain.

Because of its compact, lightweight design, Basecamp is towable even with small- and mid-sized SUVs and Crossovers, and its streamlined form is ideal for both long and short treks.

Basecamp can sleep up to five guests.

Features include a convertible rear space that can be conveniently adapted for eating, sleeping, lounging or storing your gear; flexible storage space; and a large rear cargo hatch that lets you load and unload with ease.

Interiors include a bathroom with a toilet, shower, and showerhead pass-through that enables you to bathe outdoors. You'll also get a kitchen with a cooktop, refrigerator, and stainless steel sink, and a Wireless Bose Bluetooth Soundlink Color speaker.

You also have the option of an additional enclosed patio and rear tent that attaches seamlessly to Basecamp’s roof track for extra outdoor storage.

"We designed Basecamp to rekindle the desire to explore nature and get outdoors," says Airstream CEO and president Bob Wheeler.