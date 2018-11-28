7 Vintage-Inspired Trailer Parks, Airstreams and All
Take a peek into seven vintage-inspired trailer parks where you can get a taste of this throwback lifestyle. And who knows—it may just inspire you to hit the road and invest in one of your own.
The Vintages
Located in Dayton, Oregon—less than an hour from Portland in the middle of the bucolic Willamette Valley wine country—The Vintages is a luxury trailer resort that goes beyond just Airstreams. Their collection of 31 trailers range from a restored 1947 Spartan Manor (their oldest trailer) to a 2015 Flyte Camp Neutron. Each trailer comes with two cruiser bikes, which you can use to explore the neighboring towns.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
AutoCamp
With an original location in Santa Barbara, AutoCamp's newest destination is located just minutes from the Russian River. Their 23 customized Airstream trailers bring retro glamping to the redwoods of Sonoma County. Close to wineries, redwood forests, and beaches, the Airstreams and clubhouse were designed by architect Dan Weber and interior designer Lauren Geremia. You can read about our experience at the Russian River location here.
The Holidays
Inspired by a 2012 Sunset Magazine article about vintage campers, local entrepreneurs Andrew Bryan Jones and Kellen Van Ausdal have recaptured the classic camping vibe of the 1960s with The Holidays. Located on San Clemente State Beach, their popular Shasta Airflyte trailers offer a throwback experience along Southern California’s scenic coastline.
The Shady Dell
"Midcentury Modernism is alive and well at The Shady Dell," proclaims the hosts of this RV park in Bisbee, Arizona—whose history goes back to 1927 when the Shady Dell Vintage Trailer Courts was a trailer and camping space along Highway 80.
Kate's Lazy Desert
Kate Pierson of the B-52s bestows her retro authenticity to her desert retreat that houses six vintage Airstreams that have been "restored to wacky perfection" by artists and designers from across the country. This throwback getaway is located just five miles from Joshua Tree National Park in the Mojave High Desert in California.
Shooting Star
The Shooting Star RV Resort features eight custom-designed Hollywood-themed Airstreams in Escalante, Utah, located near the Grand Staircase–Escalante National Monument. On select evenings after sunset, you can also book a 1960s classic car to enjoy their retro drive-in movie theater.
El Cosmico
El Cosmico is 21-acre nomadic hotel and campground located in the artsy, high-desert town of Marfa, Texas. They offer tents, tepees, and a Mongolian yurt—in addition to renovated vintage trailers.