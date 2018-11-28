Take a peek into seven vintage-inspired trailer parks where you can get a taste of this throwback lifestyle. And who knows—it may just inspire you to hit the road and invest in one of your own.

Located in Dayton, Oregon—less than an hour from Portland in the middle of the bucolic Willamette Valley wine country—The Vintages is a luxury trailer resort that goes beyond just Airstreams. Their collection of 31 trailers range from a restored 1947 Spartan Manor (their oldest trailer) to a 2015 Flyte Camp Neutron. Each trailer comes with two cruiser bikes, which you can use to explore the neighboring towns.