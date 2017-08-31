AIA|LA Announces Restaurant Design Awards Finalists

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

-Nobu Malibu (Malibu, CA) designed by Montalba Architects, Inc. and Studio PCH, LLC

-Outliers Eatery (Portland, ME) designed by Remi Designs

-Superba Snack Bar (Venice, CA) designed by Reed Architectural Group & Design, Bitches

-Waters—Bonnell’s Coastal Cuisine (Fort Worth, TX) designed by Preen, Inc.

-Yojisan Sushi (Beverly Hills, CA) designed by Dan Brunn Architecture

Café/Bar

-Beer Belly (Los Angeles, CA) designed by MAKE Architecture

-Northern Lights Bar (Iceland) designed by Minarc

-Plan Check Kitchen & Bar (Los Angeles, CA) designed by Raveled Studio & Terry Heller

-Sweet Crush (Los Angeles, CA) designed by 64NORTH

Lounge/Nightclub

-Chambers Eat + Drink (San Francisco, CA) designed by SPARC & Mr. Important Design

-Pour Vous (Los Angeles, CA) designed by Houston Hospitality

-SHOREbar (Los Angeles, CA) designed by Built | a design/build company

All 16 finalists will be invited onstage on Friday, June 21, for the Behind Good Restaurant Design presentation, along with the three judges. Carlo Caccavale, Associate Director at AIA|LA, says that they "strive for balance and good conversation" when putting together their jury panel, which is sure to lead to an interesting discussion onstage. Dougherty says that she and her fellow judges brought a "good combination of views" to the table, and she is particularly looking forward to hearing more about each designer’s inspiration. Dougherty believes that a restaurant’s design needs to "match the intent of the food," and Caccavale adds that if the ambiance "is not engaging, you are already creating the wrong mood for your meal." Clearly, this is not something a guest at these 16 establishments needs to worry about!

This article was originally published on May 24, 2013 on our sister site, Dwell on Design.