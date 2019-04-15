The New Home On the Block That Uses 90 Percent Less Energy
The New Home On the Block That Uses 90 Percent Less Energy

By Ariel Meadow Stallings / Photos by José Mandojana
A Seattle engineer builds an energy-efficient house with an assist from a prototype smart-home system.

It sounds like a punch line: Welcome to Seattle, where even the houses are smart and passive. In a city known for its progressive politics, it’s no surprise that a Seattleite would build a hyper-efficient Passive House–certified structure with a prototype operating system to connect all its home automation features.

