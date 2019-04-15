Across the Ocean
Across the Ocean

By Elaine Louie / Photos by Christopher Churchill
With a novel use for an ultra-lightweight material, two academics build their ideal home—then ship it overseas for assembly.

On a quiet, tree-lined street in Brookline, Massachusetts, a rectangular pale gray structure sits amid a row of wood-frame houses, many of them dating to the late 19th century. The boxy two-story dwelling is set back from the suburban block, its facade almost entirely opaque, save for a 40-foot-long expanse of glass that faces the street. Despite its stark modernity, the structure does not shock; its scale and colors are subdued. But the journey of the home’s conception and design—prefabricated in Madrid, Spain, sent overseas via shipping containers, and assembled on-site in just nine days—is wholly radical. 

