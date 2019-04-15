Subscribe
e
Elaine Louie
Follow
Stories
Across the Ocean
With a novel use for an ultra-lightweight material, two academics build their ideal home—then ship it overseas for assembly.
e
Elaine Louie
Modern Becomes Eclectic in This Renovated Brooklyn Townhouse
A designer couple bring work home, refashioning their home with a studied eye.
Dwell
What’s the Twist Behind This Home’s Sinuous Staircase? Ordinary Plywood
A renowned architect transforms a 1920s home, drawing upon a palette of plywood and glass to dramatic effect.
e
Elaine Louie