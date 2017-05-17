It was a nervy move for a pair of New York photographers to buy an 1850 schoolhouse in Milford, Pennsylvania. Not only was the former Milford Academy an ancient, arklike wooden structure, but it wasn’t in the strongest repair, the previous owner having commenced a renovation that was never finished. Fittingly, the new owners, Richard Renaldi and Seth Boyd, found dry land by recruiting their architects two-by-two. It just so happened that those designers were among their closest friends.

A pair of photographers employed a pair of architects (they’re all buddies) to transform an aging schoolhouse into a modern marvel.

One architect is 39-year-old Andrew Magnes, who at the time worked for Leroy Street Studios, a small but cutting-edge New York firm. The other, 34-year-old Koray Duman, a transplant to New York from Los Angeles, was striking out on his own.Renaldi and Boyd had been friends with Magnes since the late 1990s; later, they introduced him to Duman, and the two architects became friends. Indeed, all four had taken road trips together, attending Burning Man twice in various configurations.

A view of the stretching Carrara marble countertop. Photo Categories:

Still, Magnes and Duman had never collaborated. Their friends, however, had high hopes, knowing both were far from your stereotypical designers with large, prickly egos. In fact, the reinvention of the one-time academy promised to be another adventure.

To add to the feeling of spaciousness, bookcases are set back on the upstairs landing. Photo Categories:

The decision to employ both Magnes and Duman had been made without much fuss some months before. Before buying the schoolhouse, the photographers were eyeing another place, a Victorian, which, according to Duman, "needed some simple renovation in the entrance area." They had asked each of their architect friends for advice on the prospective job, and, liking what they heard, a collaboration was born.

The bedroom opens directly into the master bathroom to complete the open feel.

When Renaldi and Boyd settled instead on the 2,250-square-foot shell in Milford (population 1,654), however, the scope of the project took on a whole new character.

The living-dining room replete with a Wells sofa from Room and Board, occupies what was formerly a classroom.

After its life as a school, the Academy was converted into a boardinghouse, which hosted actors performing at Milford’s once-thriving resort. By 1904 the structure had been rotated 90 degrees and turned into a family home. Now Renaldi and Boyd, fondly described by Magnes as "highly modern bohemians," wanted it reimagined as a place where they could live and work.

To accommodate his passion for cooking, Renaldi insisted on the long Carrara marble countertop, a niche for cookware, and ultra-contemporary appliances.

The couple run Charles Lane Press, a publishing house devoted to high-quality books that, according to Boyd, "aim to give the photograph the respect it deserves." They needed a space amenable to their projects, full of light, quiet, and friendly to contemplation. Designing a multistory interior that fulfilled such lofty goals not only became a test of Magnes and Duman’s ability to collaborate but stood as among the most ambitious commissions that either had taken on.

Renaldi's niche for cookware

Over the last five years the four friends had talked and argued—sometimes for hours on end—about art, music, and architecture, so Renaldi and Boyd were confident giving their architects carte blanche. "They left the design of the overall space to us," Magnes recalls. "They were interested in seeing how we would approach a building and thus get an insight into the design process."

With its porches and rows of windows, the still-legible schoolhouse



is unwaveringly 19th century.

At first, Duman and Magnes individually made drawings to share with the other. Later they drew together at Duman's small Manhattan office in Chelsea where Renaldi and Boyd would come over to see the results. "We were so excited to go to these meetings," recalls Boyd.

Andrew Magnes’s hanging screen composed of aluminum circles and lines, cut with a CNC water jet, separates the entry from the staircase and rear kitchen area.

On occasion, each architect would present a different solution. In the open master bathroom there was the problem of where to place the toilet: Magnes’s idea was for half the bathroom, including the toilet, to be glassed off; Duman designed a small partitioned area for it in one corner. In the end the stairs to the attic were rerouted above the bathroom, thereby creating a natural space in which to locate the commode.

Another view Magnes's aluminum screen divider.

Considering the success of the final design, the architects’ initial differences seem inconsequential. "If you know the other person well, you understand more easily what is behind their ideas, so designing together is much less of an ego issue," says Duman. "Well, you could say he’s the hair-puller and I’m the scratcher," Magnes jokes.

Combining old and new, Renaldi and Boyd placed the



latter’s family piano and a painted metal Jean Prouvé bench in



the entryway, each a fine counterpoint to the filigree of Magnes’s screen.