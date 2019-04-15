A Young Haitian Rebuilds After the Devastating Quake

"At a certain period it was hard to see hope," says Josué Azor of Canapé Vert, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, where he grew up. Once "a very quiet and middle-class neighborhood" full of greenery and scores of homes, it suffered a grievous blow from a 7.0-magnitude earthquake on January 12, 2010. While exact figures remain disputed, estimates put the death toll between 220,000 and 316,000, with more than two-thirds of the capital’s buildings in ruins. More than 170 years had passed since the country’s last major earthquake: lack of building code enforcement, poorly trained engineers, and shoddy concrete and masonry construction had left Haiti vulnerable.