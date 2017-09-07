A Weekend in Portland: Part II

First things first: Make sure to check out where we spent our first day in the City of Roses—from where we posted up for the night, to where we grabbed a bite to eat. The Morning Start Ace Hotel Breakfast Room 215: 1022 Southwest Stark Street, Portland, OR 97205 For our last day in Portland, we wanted to grab a quick local bite before heading out on the town. If you stay at the Ace, you can’t miss the breakfast room on the second floor. Dubbed Breakfast Room 215, it serves European-style grub each morning to guests in a small, cozy room directly off the hallway. You can serve yourself with homemade jams, granola, juices, and local cheese, bread, and meats.

As a city that caters to a bike culture, it's fitting that you can rent bikes from the Ace Hotel lobby. Take one for a spin after grabbing a bite at their cozy breakfast room.

For the Green Thumb Pistils Nursery: 3811 North Mississippi Avenue, Suite 1, Portland, OR 97227 When we made our way to the historic Mississippi District, we made sure to spend some time at Pistils Nursery. I had known about this store for a while and couldn’t wait to see it in person. Located in a pitched roof house that's clad in green and red, Pistils is part nursery—part mercantile. When you first walk in, you’re surrounded by handmade and locally-sourced pottery, glassware, apothecary goods, jewelry, and more. There’s also a wall where you can build your own terrariums. As soon as you’re led to the back, you enter another world full of plants, greenery, and chickens that roam free. If you have enough time to plan ahead, make sure to schedule a time to visit one of their workshops.

The red and green facade of Pistils Nursery stands proud in the heart of the Mississippi District. It’s filled with indoor and outdoor plants and nature-inspired goods.





In the sun room, Pistils offers to pot any plant you purchase from them. In the back garden area, you can pick out the perfect plant and meet the chickens that hang out around the on-site chicken coop.

For a Treasure Hunt

Portland Flea + Food: At the intersection of SE 6th & Salmon, Portland, OR 97214 One of the aspects of Portland that stood out the most to us was the connection to homegrown vendors, local craftspeople, and the markets that bring them together. When we found out we were going to be there on the Sunday of the Portland Flea + Food, we couldn’t wait to explore it. Taking place on the last Sunday of every month from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., you’ll find a spacious parking lot full of vintage and handcrafted home goods and clothing, as well as a food pavilion curated by Jacobsen Salt Co. While you’re there, make sure to pop into Rejuvenation’s store, which sits in the historic red brick Neustadter Building in the same parking lot. One of the main booths at the Portland Flea was a setup from Made Here PDX, a local brick-and-mortar store that carries all types of goods made in Portland including accessories, home goods, paper goods, and foodstuffs.



The flea market held a mix of vintage, repurposed, and new artisanal good. We stopped by Portland Revibe, an e-commerce business that repurposes eclectic vintage goods while always trying to connect with the artisans of the community. We snapped this shot of one of their clever displays.

A Light Lunch Stop Olympia Provisions: 107 SE Washington St, Portland, OR 97214 After scouring through the flea market, you’re going to want a snack—or two. Olympia Provisions is a casual, cool spot that’s famous for its charcuterie. It’s the perfect place to stop for a meat-and-cheese board or to pick up some charcuterie to-go. You’ll find a traditional meat counter in front—and might be surprised to find a well-stocked bar as a backdrop.

This Olympia Provisions location is hidden inside a restored industrial building in a part of town that’s held strong onto its industry-filled history. Visitors can take a peek into the kitchen where snacks and entrees are prepared under a glowing industrial "MEAT" sign.

For American-Made Goods

Schoolhouse Electric & Supply Co.: 2181 NW Nicolai St, Portland, OR 97210 Schoolhouse Electric & Supply Co. is one of those companies that's quintessential to Portland. Its 115-year-old warehouse-turned-factory building sits in an industrial area of the city where you can really see the original bones of the former port city. When we first entered the red brick building, we were surprised to see that Ristretto Roasters has been posted up in front—which makes it a great place to grab a mid-day coffee or tea before continuing on into the retail space. The historic building houses the design process as well as the manufacturing that takes place on the top level. There, they build their furniture, lighting, and hardware. If you’re not in the market for a large piece, the store also carries textiles or smaller home goods from a variety of like-minded brands.

All of the furniture, lighting, and hardware is made upstairs in Schoolhouse Electric & Supply Co.'s factory.





In the retail section of the space, you’ll find different room-like vignettes that make you feel like you’re in a house, rather than a century-old warehouse retail space.

Must-Go Dinner Option II Clyde Common: 1014 SW Stark St, Portland, OR 97205 After making our way back to the hotel, we decided to spend an evening at Clyde Common, a restaurant that’s directly attached to the Ace Hotel. With an interesting selection of cocktails, the space that feels like a European tavern offers a menu that’s great for sharing. Starting with their signature popcorn, our group ended up snacking on a number of plates that were quickly passed around. Even if you’re not ready to eat, the cocktails make it well worth the trip.

The tavern-like restaurant is dark and moody, while the open kitchen lights up the space from the corner. We spent some time watching the bustling team piece together their creations.

The Late Night Drink

Pépé le Moko: 407 SW 10th Ave, Portland, OR 97205 After your meal, visiting Pépé le Moko for a late night drink is a must. It’s located directly around the corner from the Ace and dips down below the hotel. The almost pitch-black space—besides being slightly lit by candlelight—is intimate, cozy, and moody. Along with classic and house cocktails, you’ll also find oysters and bar snacks to keep you filled. Because it gets packed at night, make sure to call ahead, or be ready to squeeze in tightly.

The entrance to Pépé le Moko is mysterious, and welcomes you with a bright pink fluorescent sign. Once you check-in up front, you’re led downstairs to the tightly-packed, cozy space.





The bar serves a daily selection of oysters along with a champagne mignonette and horseradish.