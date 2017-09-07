A Weekend in Portland: Part II
First things first: Make sure to check out where we spent our first day in the City of Roses—from where we posted up for the night, to where we grabbed a bite to eat.
The Morning Start
Ace Hotel Breakfast Room 215: 1022 Southwest Stark Street, Portland, OR 97205
For our last day in Portland, we wanted to grab a quick local bite before heading out on the town. If you stay at the Ace, you can’t miss the breakfast room on the second floor. Dubbed Breakfast Room 215, it serves European-style grub each morning to guests in a small, cozy room directly off the hallway. You can serve yourself with homemade jams, granola, juices, and local cheese, bread, and meats.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
For the Green Thumb
Pistils Nursery: 3811 North Mississippi Avenue, Suite 1, Portland, OR 97227
When we made our way to the historic Mississippi District, we made sure to spend some time at Pistils Nursery. I had known about this store for a while and couldn’t wait to see it in person. Located in a pitched roof house that's clad in green and red, Pistils is part nursery—part mercantile. When you first walk in, you’re surrounded by handmade and locally-sourced pottery, glassware, apothecary goods, jewelry, and more. There’s also a wall where you can build your own terrariums. As soon as you’re led to the back, you enter another world full of plants, greenery, and chickens that roam free. If you have enough time to plan ahead, make sure to schedule a time to visit one of their workshops.
For a Treasure Hunt
Portland Flea + Food: At the intersection of SE 6th & Salmon, Portland, OR 97214
One of the aspects of Portland that stood out the most to us was the connection to homegrown vendors, local craftspeople, and the markets that bring them together. When we found out we were going to be there on the Sunday of the Portland Flea + Food, we couldn’t wait to explore it. Taking place on the last Sunday of every month from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., you’ll find a spacious parking lot full of vintage and handcrafted home goods and clothing, as well as a food pavilion curated by Jacobsen Salt Co. While you’re there, make sure to pop into Rejuvenation’s store, which sits in the historic red brick Neustadter Building in the same parking lot. One of the main booths at the Portland Flea was a setup from Made Here PDX, a local brick-and-mortar store that carries all types of goods made in Portland including accessories, home goods, paper goods, and foodstuffs.
A Light Lunch Stop
Olympia Provisions: 107 SE Washington St, Portland, OR 97214
After scouring through the flea market, you’re going to want a snack—or two. Olympia Provisions is a casual, cool spot that’s famous for its charcuterie. It’s the perfect place to stop for a meat-and-cheese board or to pick up some charcuterie to-go. You’ll find a traditional meat counter in front—and might be surprised to find a well-stocked bar as a backdrop.
For American-Made Goods
Schoolhouse Electric & Supply Co.: 2181 NW Nicolai St, Portland, OR 97210
Schoolhouse Electric & Supply Co. is one of those companies that's quintessential to Portland. Its 115-year-old warehouse-turned-factory building sits in an industrial area of the city where you can really see the original bones of the former port city. When we first entered the red brick building, we were surprised to see that Ristretto Roasters has been posted up in front—which makes it a great place to grab a mid-day coffee or tea before continuing on into the retail space. The historic building houses the design process as well as the manufacturing that takes place on the top level. There, they build their furniture, lighting, and hardware. If you’re not in the market for a large piece, the store also carries textiles or smaller home goods from a variety of like-minded brands.
Must-Go Dinner Option II
Clyde Common: 1014 SW Stark St, Portland, OR 97205
After making our way back to the hotel, we decided to spend an evening at Clyde Common, a restaurant that’s directly attached to the Ace Hotel. With an interesting selection of cocktails, the space that feels like a European tavern offers a menu that’s great for sharing. Starting with their signature popcorn, our group ended up snacking on a number of plates that were quickly passed around. Even if you’re not ready to eat, the cocktails make it well worth the trip.
The Late Night Drink
Pépé le Moko: 407 SW 10th Ave, Portland, OR 97205
After your meal, visiting Pépé le Moko for a late night drink is a must. It’s located directly around the corner from the Ace and dips down below the hotel. The almost pitch-black space—besides being slightly lit by candlelight—is intimate, cozy, and moody. Along with classic and house cocktails, you’ll also find oysters and bar snacks to keep you filled. Because it gets packed at night, make sure to call ahead, or be ready to squeeze in tightly.
After finishing our weekend in Portland and talking to as many people as we could, we gathered a couple of other stops that we recommend checking out if you have time.
- Mississippi Records: Located on the same street as Pistils Nursery in the heart of the Mississippi District, you’ll find stacks of albums from every genre you can think of. The Portland Museum of Modern Art (PMOMA) is also accessible in the same building. Note that it’s closed on Sundays.
Tanner Goods: Here, you’ll find an impressive selection of leather goods and accessories that are made in Portland. They also have an eye-catching wall filled with handmade tableware and a large indoor/outdoor lounge area in the back.
Do you have a city or place that you'd like to see us visit and share our experience? Let us know in the comments!