A Swedish Coastal Town Commissions an Otherworldly Bathhouse

"The building is almost like a flying saucer that has landed on its long legs," says architect Sven Gustafsson from White Arkitekter in a video on the firm's website. The bathhouse's suspension over the water is also what allows it to merge so beautifully with its natural setting—that being the southern coastline of Sweden at the town of Karlshamn. The project was commissioned by a local organization there called the Kallbadhusets Vänner (or Friends of the Bathhouse) in order to pay tribute to a "long surviving tradition of bathing in the sea."

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

The bathhouse is poised three meters over the water's surface with a bridge linking it to land and providing entry.

The common room and sun deck at the back are flanked by men's and women's saunas, with distant views of the archipelago accessible via glass panels. Says Gustafsson, "Whether you're on the sun deck, in the sauna or in the common room, you have an optimized view of the archipelago, thanks to the viewing angle which is the point of departure for this project."

The exterior is clad in grey-pigmented wood paneling that will eventually patina to a natural grey.