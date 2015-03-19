A Spacious Toronto Triplex Responds to Rising Urban Density

On a residential street in midtown Toronto, Studio JCI undertook the renovation of a two-story home, adding two generous rental units while preserving the street’s established character. The architects grafted a third floor onto the home, thereby satisfying the owners’ desire for high ceilings and providing them with ample living areas. The owners enjoy as much space as a traditional single-family home as well as two new sources of income. The renovation, then, is the best of both worlds: a spacious home that takes full advantage of rising urban density.