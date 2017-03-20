A Round Pennsylvania Prefab Offers 360-Degree Solutions in Sustainability

As a bat biologist who got his start exploring caves in college, Chris Sanders has always had a deep-seated respect for the environment. It follows, then, that when it came time to build on his property in central Pennsylvania, energy efficiency and sustainability were top priorities. Less obvious might be his desire to live in a round home. Sanders, whose work minimizes the impact of energy-industry related projects on Indiana bats—an endangered species known for its mouse-like ears—would often camp in state parks during research excursions, staying in yurts. "The feel is really different and zen in a round home," describes Sanders. "After I purchased the property, I put up a yurt for the first five years."



Founded in 1968, Deltec Homes is known for hurricane-resistant, energy-efficient homes, offered in round, traditional, and modern prefabricated kits. The round structure provides better airflow while reducing surface area, reducing heat gain and loss. "The shell is so efficient that we haven't turned on our central heating system for the main bulk of the winter in three years," says Sanders.

LED lighting and bamboo counters, interior doors, and flooring accentuate the home's green attributes.

During those years, Sanders searched for the right round home company that would capture views of the rolling hills, farm fields, and distant mountains surrounding the lot—while making a strong commitment to green building practices. He considered several candidates before stumbling on Deltec Homes, a prefab home company based in Asheville, North Carolina. A factory visit sealed the deal: "Deltec has people who are beautifully geeky about energy efficiency. They really believe in and love their product, and that’s true of their customers, too," says Sanders. For him, Deltec Homes offered the ideal balance between building expertise and freedom, taking care of design questions and offering practical guidance while allowing Sanders to have a hands-on role and act as his own general contractor.

Empowered to act as his own general contractor with Deltec Homes' support, Sanders cut wood from his own property for the ceiling, trim, and cabinetry—drying, forming, and finishing the material on site.

The tree that produced the white oak for the master bathroom previously grew in the same spot. "Deltec let me focus on areas I could figure out," says Sanders of his deep involvement with the project. "It was a great fit."

Located outside of State College, Pennsylvania, the home enjoys rolling green vistas. Two hammocks on the porch are ideal places to take in the views or a good book. The solar array, pictured in the midground, powers the home.

Sanders started with an existing model and used Photoshop to manipulate the floor plan into a more modest 2,000-square-foot home with three bedrooms and two baths. Deltec Homes designed a custom home based on the drawing, delivering an airtight building envelope using precise construction methods. The finished residence also benefits from a three-foot overhang, a net-zero roof truss, a basement and foundation made from insulated concrete forms (ICFs), and staggered stud walls, among other features. With a 10-inch thick wall for more than double typical levels of insulation and a gap in the stud framing to break heat conduction through the studs, "you get a wall that's energy-efficient, quiet, and solid," explains Sanders. "It evokes the feeling of solidity and gives you big windows." Sanders worked with carpenters to harvest most of the wood used for the project from the property itself, using a portable mill to process it on site. A 14kW solar array powers the home and an onsite workshop.

The round home provides panoramic views of the surrounding woods and water.

Deltec Homes' philosophy of sustainability begins at the factory. With 273 solar panels installed on the roof of the production facility, the company produces each home with 100-percent renewable energy. Deltec Homes also fosters a goal of zero landfill waste and currently diverts 80 percent of it by donating scrap wood to Habitat for Humanity and local organizations, Apple Country Woodcrafters and Wild South.