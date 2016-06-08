A Retired Copenhagen Power Plant Hosts a Design Pop-Up

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

The power plant, designed by Hans Christian Hansen in 1962, had been sitting empty since its closure in 2013 and opened to the public for the first time. The venue’s raw and industrial features were an aesthetic complement to the products on display. Behind the building, a courtyard and plant shop provided a verdant setting for customers to enjoy coffee and cake, sip on caipirinhas, and try their hands at drawing competitions.