A Retired Copenhagen Power Plant Hosts a Design Pop-Up
By Jenny Xie –
To celebrate its 10-year anniversary, Danish design house Ferm Living cleared the cobwebs from an old Copenhagen power plant for a lively pop-up shop that incorporated food, events, and exhibitors.
The power plant, designed by Hans Christian Hansen in 1962, had been sitting empty since its closure in 2013 and opened to the public for the first time. The venue’s raw and industrial features were an aesthetic complement to the products on display. Behind the building, a courtyard and plant shop provided a verdant setting for customers to enjoy coffee and cake, sip on caipirinhas, and try their hands at drawing competitions.
Check out Ferm Living online to see their entire line of products and to find out what they have planned next.