A Refined Austin Home With Verdant Views Asks Just Under $2M

The latest collaboration between Austin’s Alterstudio Architecture and design-build team Anne Suttles and Sam Shah brings us a glass, steel, stucco, and wood structure that’s supremely in tune with its surroundings. The South 5th Street residence—just listed for $1,995,000—is tucked in the Bouldin neighborhood of South Austin, a contemporary statement among rows of eclectic bungalows.

Behind a gabion wall, an entry courtyard is arranged around an impressive Durand Oak tree; evergreen plantings and a corrugated Cor-Ten steel screen provide privacy while maintaining a connection to the environment. The glass-encased living room allows you to view the lush backdrop of the escarpment beyond. Inside, the textural contrast of concrete, steel, and stucco against detailed millwork and window walls lends the home a sense of liveliness. Ventilator doors allow the breeze to circulate the building. The three-bedroom, three-bath residence features a second living area downstairs that provides a private perch in the tree canopy.