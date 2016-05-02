A Rare Glimpse Inside the New SFMOMA

The city of San Francisco has been eagerly awaiting the reopening of SFMOMA for years—and as the May 14th opening approaches closer everyday, the anticipation continues to build for art enthusiasts both near and far. This morning, we were given the opportunity to explore the newly expanded space before the crowds roll in. After a series of speeches, remarks, and tours, we left the grounds feeling thoroughly inspired and excited to share what we discovered.

The incredible new space was designed by Snøhetta , a multidisciplinary creative studio that focuses on collaborative projects in the worlds of architecture, landscape, and brand design. For them, it’s all about a sense of place, and this project was no exception as the culture of San Francisco was taken into account throughout the entire process.

The morning kicked off with speeches from a couple of the Board of Trustee's members as well as a final welcoming from Ruth Berson, the Deputy Museum Director of Curatorial Affairs. Additionally, we were excited to hear some behind-the-scenes insight from Snøhetta's founding partner Craig Dykers. As the lead behind the design, he explained his dedication to creating an intimate space that really connects with its visitors and its host city. He pointed out that each floor holds its own experience with a unique layout that includes sensory engagement, comfortable viewing areas, and various connections to the outdoors. He finished his speech by urging us to "take the stairs, please!" As we were prompted to begin wandering around on our own, the reasoning behind this request became clear, as each and every stairway is a work of art on its own.