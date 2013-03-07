View Photos
A Ranch House Kitchen Renovation
Add to
Like
Share
By Diana Budds –
For their lakeside retreat in northwestern Michigan, Keith and Mary Campbell renovated a 1970s ranch house to include a spacious kitchen-dining room. Clad in a warm mix of oak, pine, and maple, the modern home nods to vernacular cabin culture, though the horizontal layout and irregular plank widths add a sophisticated twist. A black granite island anchors the space, which is decorated with classic lighting and contemporary furniture. See the full resource list below.
Oven, stovetop, dishwasher, rerigerator and microwave by Kitchen Aid
Get the Renovations Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Sink by Elkay
Faucet by Grohe
Cabinet pulls by Amerock
PH5 Poul Henningsen for Louis Poulsen pendant lamps
Hancock table and chairs by Room and Board
Tile by Ann Sacks
Granite countertops