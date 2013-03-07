A Ranch House Kitchen Renovation
Renovations + Kitchen

By Diana Budds
For their lakeside retreat in northwestern Michigan, Keith and Mary Campbell renovated a 1970s ranch house to include a spacious kitchen-dining room. Clad in a warm mix of oak, pine, and maple, the modern home nods to vernacular cabin culture, though the horizontal layout and irregular plank widths add a sophisticated twist. A black granite island anchors the space, which is decorated with classic lighting and contemporary furniture. See the full resource list below.

Oven, stovetop, dishwasher, rerigerator and microwave by Kitchen Aid

lakeside retreat in northwestern Michigan, Keith and Mary Campbell renovated a 1970s ranch house to include a spacious kitchen-dining room.

Sink by Elkay

Faucet by Grohe

Cabinet pulls by Amerock

PH5 Poul Henningsen for Louis Poulsen pendant lamps

Hancock table and chairs by Room and Board

Tolix Marais barstools

Tile by Ann Sacks

Granite countertops